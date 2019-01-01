Medical aid change is coming, South Africa

It’s about time that medical aid evolves to meet the needs of modern South Africans – and we’re proud to be leading the way.

Launching 1 October, a bold new medical aid scheme will rise. Built on Fedhealth’s 89-year legacy of innovation and backed by the power of Sanlam, it’s designed to deliver exactly what you’ve been asking for: more value, more choice and more affordability.

We’ve listened to what South Africa wants from a scheme – and we’re building on what works within the current system, reshaping where necessary, and creating a medical aid experience that truly puts you first.

Fedhealth and Sanlam: A legacy of innovation and the expertise of a financial powerhouse

Earlier this year, Sanlam announced an agreement to partner with Fedhealth as its single open medical scheme provider.

This move supports the Sanlam group’s strategy to provide a complete health offering to existing and potential clients as part of its overall financial services value proposition. The partnership also reinforces Sanlam’s aim to offer an integrated healthcare, insurance and investment offering that delivers more value, affordability and sustainability.

For Fedhealth, this agreement will realise its objective of expanding its market share in the corporate market in South Africa, which stands to bring in substantial new corporate members via Sanlam’s established client base.

Current Fedhealth members can rest assured: the new Scheme will still operate as an independent entity, run by a Board of Trustees consisting of Scheme members.

Excitement about the future of healthcare, reimagined

Sanlam group CEO, Paul Hanratty says: “We are pleased about the conclusion of our partnership agreement with Fedhealth, which supports our objective to significantly upweight our health focus. Many South Africans need affordable private healthcare delivered by a solid medical aid. Our partnership with Fedhealth demonstrates our commitment to enable accessible healthcare and reinforces our outlook to encourage our clients to live confidently, healthily and resiliently build wealth. We have already migrated most of our staff to Fedhealth and look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership.”

The partnership is a synergy of two core shared values: customisation and affordability, says Fedhealth’s Principal Officer, Jeremy Yatt. “Fedhealth is already unique in the medical aid landscape, thanks to our ability to offer customisable medical aid, which allows our members to craft the plan that suits them, so they do not have to pay for benefits they do not use. This leads to significant cost savings,” he says. “By partnering with Sanlam, we’ll now be able to offer even more money saving opportunities by means of integrated product offerings, an innovative rewards platform and wellness incentives to our members that encourage them to take further charge of their health.”

SA’s most trusted health brand by 2030

This partnership is about more than business – it is about making a meaningful difference in the lives of all South Africans.

Says Yatt: “We are setting a new standard for health and wellness by combining Sanlam’s trusted reputation and extensive reach with Fedhealth’s clinical expertise. Together, we aim to bring more benefits, greater access and cutting-edge innovation to financial, physical and mental wellbeing – all in one place. Our vision is clear: to become South Africa’s most trusted health brand by 2030, delivering real value every step of the way.”

Watch this space, South Africa. Change is coming.

To follow the journey as this new medical aid is revealed, go to medicalaidreboot.co.za

Watch the video below.